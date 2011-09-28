New Plus Size Launches from The Limited and Lane Bryant

It's an exciting season for plus size shopping with Lane Bryant and The Limited both launching new lines. First, Lane Bryant just debuted its T3 denim collection, which employs spandex mesh inserts to flatten the tummy, and elastic-enhanced waistbands. The jeans are available in sizes 14 to 28 for $70, while office-ready pants using the same streamlining technology are $50. Then, The Limited will launch of Eloquii by The Limited, a new brand offering styles in sizes 14W to 24W on October 26th. Prices for the line range from $30 to $168. Are you excited for these new offerings?

