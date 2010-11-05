New Pics of Marilyn Monroe, Erin Fetherston for Juicy Couture, and More!

Courtesy of PCN; Courtesy of CNN; Courtesy of Erin Fetherstone; Courtesy of DKNY; Wireimage
1. Marilyn Monroe fans, listen up! L.A.'s Bonham & Butterfields auction house is selling never-before-seen photos of the star next month. [Jezebel.com]
2. Out with velour tracksuits, in with chic velvet dresses. Erin Fetherston's first line for Juicy Couture is here! [JuicyCouture.com]
3. Say hello to PopSugar's new FreshGuide, an online city guide with great deals on spas, salons and more! [PopSugar.com]
4. Brides everywhere are ditching the traditional white gown. Would you? [CNN.com]
5. Donna Karan has designed a shirt for the New York City Marathon this weekend. So be fashionable and fit! [NYDailyNews.com]
6. Hilary Duff admits that her hockey star hubby, Mike Comrie, really does love clothing. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]