New Pics of Marilyn Monroe, Erin Fetherston for Juicy Couture, and More!

1. Marilyn Monroe fans, listen up! L.A.'s Bonham & Butterfields auction house is selling never-before-seen photos of the star next month. [Jezebel.com]

2. Out with velour tracksuits, in with chic velvet dresses. Erin Fetherston's first line for Juicy Couture is here! [JuicyCouture.com]

3. Say hello to PopSugar's new FreshGuide, an online city guide with great deals on spas, salons and more! [PopSugar.com]

4. Brides everywhere are ditching the traditional white gown. Would you? [CNN.com]

5. Donna Karan has designed a shirt for the New York City Marathon this weekend. So be fashionable and fit! [NYDailyNews.com]

6. Hilary Duff admits that her hockey star hubby, Mike Comrie, really does love clothing. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]