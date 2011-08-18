New Photos From The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1!

Courtesy of Summit Entertainment
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 18, 2011 @ 3:40 pm

While The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 doesn't hit theaters until November 18th, Summit Entertainment just released 10 new pictures from the upcoming flick, including this one of Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene), Rosalie Hale (Nikki Reed), and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). Click through the gallery to see all the photos, because it's never too early to get excited! Tell us: Who your favorite Twilight character? Let us know in the comments below!

