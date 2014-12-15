New Photos: Prince George Spreads Holiday Cheer with His Official Christmas Pictures

Ed Lane Fox
Meredith Lepore
Dec 15, 2014 @ 9:16 am

You may not want to bother taking a holiday card this year, because nothing could possibly be as cute as Prince George in his official Christmas photographs!

Prince William and Kate Middleton released three new images of their almost 17-month-old prince. In them, little George sits on the steps of Kensington Palace while sporting shorts, knee socks, a navy sweater vest decorated with soldiers, and, of course, those amazing cheeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photographs as a thanks to the media for not publishing any of the paparazzi pictures that have been taken of the prince, BBC News reports. The photos were taken in late November by Prince Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox, who also dabbles in freelance photography—though it seems that you wouldn't have to be a professional to get a good picture of this kid!

The couple, who are expecting their second child, just returned to the U.K. after a three-day visit to New York City during which they visited the September 11 Memorial, attended a Brooklyn Nets basketball game, and met Jay Z and Beyoncé. Prince Willam also met with President Obama while Duchess Kate met with Hillary Clinton.

