New Photos: Prince George Spreads Holiday Cheer with His Official Christmas Pictures

You may not want to bother taking a holiday card this year, because nothing could possibly be as cute as Prince George in his official Christmas photographs!

Prince William and Kate Middleton released three new images of their almost 17-month-old prince. In them, little George sits on the steps of Kensington Palace while sporting shorts, knee socks, a navy sweater vest decorated with soldiers, and, of course, those amazing cheeks.

RELATED: 24 Pics of Prince George and His Chubby Cheeks That Will Make You Smile

The latest photos of Prince George for you! Our little Prince is pictured sitting on the steps of Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/kWkj9aAtTz — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 13, 2014

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photographs as a thanks to the media for not publishing any of the paparazzi pictures that have been taken of the prince, BBC News reports. The photos were taken in late November by Prince Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox, who also dabbles in freelance photography—though it seems that you wouldn't have to be a professional to get a good picture of this kid!

The couple, who are expecting their second child, just returned to the U.K. after a three-day visit to New York City during which they visited the September 11 Memorial, attended a Brooklyn Nets basketball game, and met Jay Z and Beyoncé. Prince Willam also met with President Obama while Duchess Kate met with Hillary Clinton.

PHOTOS: The Many (Adorable) Angles of Prince George