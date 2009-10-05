New From Paris Fashion Week!

The final—and in our opinion, most fantastic!—leg of shows took off in the City of Lights this weekend with Gwyneth Paltrow cheering on her good friend Stella McCartney and Katy Perry loving on Karl Lagerfeld after his show. Plus more collections from Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Dior and more!

THE STARSGwyneth Paltrow in skinny jeans at Stella McCartneyKaty Perry congratulates Karl Lagerfeld after his showSee more stars including Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna and more

RUNWAY SHOWSEmanuel UngaroDries Van NotenChristian DiorLanvinSee all the new collections

