Kate Hudson and Sienna Miller Already Love This New Organic Beauty Line

Organic beauty products have come a long way, but still, decoding which ones truly live up to their claims can be more time-consuming than we'd like. Sometimes we get lucky, though, and have stars like Kate Hudson and Sienna Miller to help us out.

When we discovered they are fans of LR Modern Alchemy, a new line of holistic skin and hair products, we knew it was worthy of a closer look. After all, if anyone knows good skin and hair, it's these two.

The brand was founded by Laurie Richardone, who uses the healing power of plants and flowers and a blend of all-natural ingredients (like lavender and rosemary essential oils) to create products for the face, hair, and body. Each item is hand-made in Santa Fe, NM and leaves behind a fresh, calming feeling.

Hudson and Miller are especially fond of the Travel Essentials Bag (below, $150; lrmodernalchemy.com), which carries a little bit of everything from the line. The must-haves include a puffiness-reducing Restorative Eye Crème, an ultra-hydrating Kukui Butter Reparative Healing Balm, and a nourishing Hair Oil Infusion.

Courtesy

To pick up a travel bag for yourself and to shop the rest of the line, head to lrmodernalchemy.com.

