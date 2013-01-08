The New Normal Returns Tonight: A New Year, a New Baby!

A new year, a baby on the way, and a wedding to plan? The New Normal returns tonight and 2013 is shaping up to be one exciting year for Bryan (Andrew Rannells) and David (Justin Bartha). Tonight, the guys decide they want to use Goldie (Georgia King) again as a surrogate but Bryan’s ex (guest star Matt Bomer) throws a wrench in their plans when he tries to poach her to be his surrogate. Aside from the baby mama drama, keep an eye out for Bryan and David’s chic wardrobe choices in tonight’s episode. “I had a very specific idea going in on what David's wardrobe would be and wanted him to epitomize a certain type of ‘put-together’ discerning gentleman,” Justin Bartha told InStyle.com about choosing how to dress his character. “Andrew [Rannells]'s clothes tend to be a bit more flamboyant as does his character. Both have impeccable taste but if you switch their wardrobes, it would look slightly ridiculous.” Tune in for the second half of the season on Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on NBC!

— Janelle Grodsky