New Music Coming from Justin Timberlake: Watch His Twitter Today At Noon EST

Can it be true? Billboard.com is reporting that Justin Timberlake will finally release a new album soon, his first since 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds. According to the report, Timberlake has already recorded 20 new songs with longtime collaborator Timbaland. And very early this morning on Twitter, Timberlake teased only a date and time, fueling the fire that something big is happening—very soon. "Thursday, January 10th, 2013 at 9:01 am PST...," no doubt an homage to the 901 area code of his hometown, Memphis, Tennesse. That's only an hour away! Keep your eyes glued to JT's Twitter page, and here's hoping for some new tunes before this day is done!

