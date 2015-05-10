New Mom Megan Hilty: How to Feel “Like a Million Bucks” After Having a Baby

Smash and Broadway star Megan Hilty is celebrating her first Mother’s Day this weekend—she gave birth to daughter Viola in September— and she has a few words of advice for her fellow new mamas out there. “Try to make yourself feel beautiful, even if it feels like the least glamorous time of your life,” Hilty said when she recently stopped by InStyle’s offices. “But give yourself a break when it comes to fashion, because there’s so much pressure for new moms to do everything else right.”

Now that Hilty has settled into motherhood, she’s sharing her style sentiments with other new moms of the world. “I didn’t care much about fashion for the first few months after my daughter was born,” she said. “In the beginning, it’s really just good enough if you can find clean clothes to wear.” But that doesn’t mean you should let your personal hygiene slip—especially for your own mental health. Hilty’s number one tip? “Take a shower!” she said. “It sounds silly, but if you can set aside ten minutes for that, you’ll feel like a million bucks.”

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

RELATED: What's the One Thing Nicole Richie Started Wearing After Having Kids?

Another one of Hilty’s top priorities? Whipping up healthy homemade meals for her daughter. “I’m constantly buying fresh produce for her,” Hilty said. “And I puree everything.” That may sound easy, but prepping one recent meal in particular turned out to be tricky. “I read that we’re supposed to start introducing her to meats, but I didn’t want to give her prepackaged pureed meats from the grocery store,” she said. So, the determined mom—who has been working with Glad to help raise awareness for food waste in the U.S.—took action, of course. “I decided to puree the chicken myself,” Hilty said. “It wasn’t the most pleasant thing to do, but at least I know exactly what I’m feeding her!”

RELATED: See What InStyle's Editors Are Giving Their Moms for Mother's Day