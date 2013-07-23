New Mom Kate Middleton Wears Custom Jenny Packham for Her First Appearance

Welcome back, Catherine! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance since the birth of their son when they left St. Mary's Hospital in London today -- and Kate she didn't skip a sartorial beat. Catherine turned to one of her trusty favorite designers, Jenny Packham, to create a custom look for her much-photographed moment. The British designer, who has dressed both Kate and Pippa many times over the past few years, created a custom cornflower blue crêpe de chine dress covered in while polka dots for the Duchess. “She’s got such specific taste,” Packham had told InStyle.com of the Duchess. “I think that Kate has a particular style, and I think that my dresses are quite in keeping with her style," Packham also said. As for the little Prince of Cambridge? He was wrapped in an G.H. Hurt & Son 100% merino wool shawl. "He's good a good pair of lungs that's for sure, he's a big boy," the Prince William told the crowd.

