New Maternity Line Launch: Hatch Collection

Maternity wear is getting a chic makeover thanks to designer Ariane Goldman. She’s the brains behind the newly-launched Hatch, a collection of 14 easy-to-wear pieces made to last before, during, and after pregnancy. “I’m about ease, looking chic, and investing in pieces that you can wear again, no matter what happens to our bodies as women,” says Goldman, who previously applied the same buy-now-last-forever concept to bridesmaids dresses with the successful line Twobirds. Her take on mom-to-be style includes draped silk dresses, button-down blouses, and evening options, each for under $400. A portion of the proceeds is also donated to Every Mother Counts, the non-profit founded by Christy Turlington-Burns dedicated to raising money and awareness for maternal health in poorer countries. See the entire debut in the gallery, and visit hatchcollection.com to shop it now.