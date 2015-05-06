The New Magic Mike XXL Trailer Has Arrived—Watch It Now!

The new Magic Mike XXL trailer is here and, well, it's everything you could have hoped for. Star Joe Manganiello stopped by Good Morning America to debut the new footage—which, he said, was cleaned up for network TV.

In the trailer we see Channing Tatum (Magic Mike) and his boys planning for a stripper convention in Myrtle Beach and mixing things up with some new, wild routines. Naturally, along the way they make a few fun stops at some lady-packed parties, including one with Andie MacDowell. Jada Pinkett Smith also appears in the trailer as the team's enthusiastic wrangler. "I got a little for you tonight," she says. "We're gonna see if he's still got some magic in that Mike." Well, we know he does!

Manganiello also talked about working with GMA's own Michael Strahan on the film. "Michael went for it ... He dove right in. He went wild. I've seen his routine probably eight times, and I still can't [believe it]. Nothing will prepare you. Nothing will prepare you."

The new trailer follows last week's unveiling of new posters for the film featuring the stars, and movie hits theaters July 1. Watch the new teaser now:



