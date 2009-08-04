New Lip-Gloss Gives Perfect Pout and Curbs Your Appetite!

Huge Lips Skinny Hips is the answer to every girls dreams, and Nicky Hilton can't get enough of it! The six sheer, long lasting glosses are packed with vitamin E to keep lips looking juicy, vitamin B3 which stimulates blood flow to the lips creating fullness and Hoodia extract (from a cactus like plant) which has appetite suppressing qualities. Just as exciting as the idea are the product names, which include Worship Kate (named after Kate Moss), Love Your Thighs and Red Sole (inspired by the bottom of creator Karen Robinovitz's Christian Louboutin heels). You'll want them all.

—Samantha Dean

Lip gloss, Huge Lips Skinny Hips, $20; b-glowing.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter