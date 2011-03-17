New Label to Watch: Theodora & Callum

Here's a new label to put on your radar: Theodora & Callum. Designer Stefani Greenfield recently teamed up with Project Runway producer Desiree Gruber to launch the accessories label, and the designs are inspired by the pair’s trips to exotic locales like Morocco and Bali. “Although our individual styles may differ, our values are shared,” said Greenfield, who designs the line. “I’m eclectic, bohemian, love to layer, and mix modern and vintage, while Desiree is more of a traditional dresser who favors neutral colors and accents of jewelry.” The collection, ranging from $48 to $525, includes espadrilles and bags (both produced by Stuart Weitzman) available at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, while the scarves and jewelry will be sold at Henri Bendel, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Intermix, and Shopbop this season. See more of the colorful accessories in the gallery.