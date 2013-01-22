New Kids on the Block Announce Tour With 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men

Justin Timberlake isn't the only one-time boy-bander having a comeback this year! Joey, Donnie, Jonathan, Jordan, and Danny—AKA the New Kids on the Block—announced on The View today that they will tour this summer! And that's not all—they will be hitting the road with 90s heartthrobs 98 Degrees (we're looking at you, Nick Lachey), and R&B crooners Boyz II Men. The 25-stop summer tour (called "The Package") is slated to kick off May 31, with tickets going on sale as soon as February 2. If you can't wait that long, you're in luck: the group also shared that they will release a new album, 10, April 2, and the first single off the record, "Remix (I Like The)," can be expected on iTunes as soon as January 28, though it's debuting this Friday, January 25 on Ryan Seacrest's radio show. That's three days from now. Long live the '80s!

