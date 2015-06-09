New Jersey Teen Wows the Internet with Her Handmade Prom Dress

New Jersey teen Kyemah McEntyre won the title of prom queen at school, and now she's earned the honor of best-dressed prom attendee, courtesy of the Internet. However, her gown (above) isn't by anyone you know—McEntyre designed it herself. As an aspiring designer headed to Parsons School of Design this fall, she decided the eschew dresses from her local department store in favor of one of her own creation. The result? Well, as you can see it's pretty awesome.

McEntyre took to her Instagram to post photos of her dress and explain her inspiration. "I am an aspiring artist who is very passionate about the connection between art and the world," she wrote in her Instagram post captions. "Being exposed to all kinds of people and cultures is the muse for my artwork. Don't let anyone define you. Beautiful things happen when you take pride in yourself." Inspiring and beautiful, way to go!

Scroll down to see more shots of the stunning dress.

Close ups #nofilter #blackgirlsrock #kyebreaktheinternet #prom2k15 #promqueen A photo posted by Kyemah McEntyre (@mindofkye) on Jun 5, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

I am beyond grateful, what a magical night. #prom2k15 #kyebreaktheinternet #blackgirlsrock #nofilter #promqueen ✊🏾💕 A photo posted by Kyemah McEntyre (@mindofkye) on Jun 5, 2015 at 6:14am PDT

#kyebreaktheinternet #fashion #design #Jersey #eastorange #inspiration #blackgirlsrock #queendom A photo posted by Kyemah McEntyre (@mindofkye) on Jun 8, 2015 at 9:34am PDT

