New Jersey Teen Wows the Internet with Her Handmade Prom Dress

New Jersey teen Kyemah McEntyre won the title of prom queen at school, and now she's earned the honor of best-dressed prom attendee, courtesy of the Internet. However, her gown (above) isn't by anyone you know—McEntyre designed it herself. As an aspiring designer headed to Parsons School of Design this fall, she decided the eschew dresses from her local department store in favor of one of her own creation. The result? Well, as you can see it's pretty awesome.
McEntyre took to her Instagram to post photos of her dress and explain her inspiration. "I am an aspiring artist who is very passionate about the connection between art and the world," she wrote in her Instagram post captions. "Being exposed to all kinds of people and cultures is the muse for my artwork. Don't let anyone define you. Beautiful things happen when you take pride in yourself." Inspiring and beautiful, way to go!
Scroll down to see more shots of the stunning dress.
PHOTOS: The Most Iconic Prom Dresses of All Time
I'm Kyemah McEntyre, I am 18 years old and I am undoubtedly of African Descent. As an artist I have a completely different point of view compared to most individuals. I am extremely analytical and observant. Throughout the world, we have people who do not notice each others essence and humanity. We Stunt our collective spiritual growth by allowing assumptions and stereotypes to cloud our mind and thus our physical reality. We let these negative ideas get the best of us, and in turn a world of isolation is manifested by our lack of sensitivity and desire to sympathize with each other. This results in a world in which people live within the confines of their own space, isolated from each other and separated from the rest of the world.Sometimes we get trapped in our own prejudice ways. We don't notice how the idea of a particular type of person changes the way we live our lives. The most creative people are the ones who step out of their comfort zone and take advantage of the world around them. My abilities as an artist allows me to experience the benefits that versatility fosters. Being exposed to all kinds of people and cultures is the muse for my artwork. I am an aspiring artist who is very passionate about the connection between art and the world. I believe that in order for society to gain a wider horizon, we have to be willing to acknowledge other people from differences, beliefs, morals, and values. I would like to take this moment to say that you have to understand who you are because if you leave that space open, you leave your identity in the hands of society. Don't let anyone define you. Beautiful things happen when you take pride in yourself. #blackgirlsrock #kyebreaktheinternet
PHOTOS: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways to Wear Your Hair for Prom