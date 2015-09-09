Upgrade Your Arm Party with Jawbone's Newest Activity Trackers

Get ready to upgrade! Jawbone, the activity tracker we rely on to monitor our Zs and keep tabs on our steps, just got a pretty serious makeover. Previously only available in black and gray, the wearable device has launched 10 new color options. The UP2 model, now available in Turquoise Circle, Oat Spectrum, Gunmetal Hex, Orchid Circle, Black Diamond, and Violet Circle, also boasts a fresh rope-inspired design. The UP3 version debuts cool hues like Indigo Twist, Ruby Cross, Sand Twist, and Teal Cross.

RELATED: We Tested Ralph Lauren's New Wearable Tech Shirt

The new look and feel also comes alongside two updated features that make the Jawbone even more functional. A free update to your UP App for UP2, UP3 and UP4 enables Automatic Sleep Detection, which means you'll no longer have to tap the band to enter and exit sleep mode—the perfect excuse to hit the snooze alarm. The update will also activate Passive Heart Rate monitoring throughout the day to give you a better picture of your health.

The new colors and designs will retail at the same price as before, with UP2 at $99 and UP3 at $179 at jawbone.com.

RELATED: Shop Wearable Activity Trackers for Your Pet