New Instant Outfit-Maker: Scarves!

Ramey Photo; Barcroft/Fame
InStyle Staff
Dec 17, 2009 @ 11:00 am

When Sarah Jessica Parker hit the red carpet and the streets of N.Y.C. sporting an eye-catching hot pink scarf (and matching Diane de Maria bag!), we took note. Scarves have moved from pure necessities to true accessories, replacing statement necklaces as the newest instant outfit-maker! "This is a real movement," jewelry designer Irini Arakas told the New York Times. So much in fact that Arakas started designing a line of fashionable scarves and now counts Michelle Obama as a fan. So whether it is hot or cold out, it's time you tied one on.

Shop all scarves.

