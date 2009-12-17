New Instant Outfit-Maker: Scarves!

When Sarah Jessica Parker hit the red carpet and the streets of N.Y.C. sporting an eye-catching hot pink scarf (and matching Diane de Maria bag!), we took note. Scarves have moved from pure necessities to true accessories, replacing statement necklaces as the newest instant outfit-maker! "This is a real movement," jewelry designer Irini Arakas told the New York Times. So much in fact that Arakas started designing a line of fashionable scarves and now counts Michelle Obama as a fan. So whether it is hot or cold out, it's time you tied one on.

 Joyann King