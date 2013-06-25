New Ideas for July Fourth Parties From Celebrity Event Planner Preston Bailey

There's nothing like fireworks and an outdoor get-together to celebrate the Fourth of July, but sometimes the same barbeque setup can feel been there, done that. That's why we asked celebrity event planner Preston Bailey at an event for Escada's Especially Escada scent how to put a new spin on the standard offerings. His suggestion? Get inspired by the Jazz Age. "Those who want something elegant can play on the Great Gatsby theme with a gorgeous lawn party," Bailey told InStyle.com. "Lace tablecloths, crystals, champagne, parasols, and white flowers would all go well." We love this super-luxe idea, and we're sure Jay Gatsby would approve as well. If you're looking for something a little more family-friendly, Bailey suggests going with a country fair theme, but adding a gourmet twist. "Serve comfort foods such as truffled mac and cheese, or funnel cake with Nutella," he said. "Set up booth and lawn games, and go ahead and rent the dunk tank!" Now where can we RSVP?

