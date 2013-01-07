New Hairstyles 2013: Rihanna and More!

Rihanna has gone ombre! Last night, the singer abandoned her most recent pixie and debuted new color-changing extensions. The hair chameleon knows a thing or two about edgy hues, and while her highlights aren't as extreme as her red, blond, and pixie styles of years past, we think they're a subtle way to kick off 2013. And RiRi isn't the only one resolving to make some new year hair changes—Community funny gal Gillian Jacobs made the shift from sunny blond to deep brunette. Click through our gallery to see both stars's new looks!