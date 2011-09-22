New Hairstyles 2011: Rose Byrne's Blunt Bangs!

Getty; Sipa Press
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 22, 2011 @ 3:40 pm

What a week for new hair! Just after Ashley Hebert chopped her strands into a Cleopatra-inspired style, Rose Byrne went for a similar look—shortening her chestnut 'do into a long bob with blunt bangs. "Rose's cut was inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's character in Scarface: bold, rounded bangs with a bob," Byrne's hairstylist Harry Josh told Us. So, do you like her new look? See more hair transformations in the gallery!

MORE:Try on Rose Byrne's Hairstyles!• Fall Haircut Ideas You'll LoveRose's Bridesmaids StyleBridesmaids Breaks Records!

