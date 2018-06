Emily Browning lent some edge to her chin-length brunet bob by dipping the ends in a violet hue this week. She follows Lauren Conrad and Kate Bosworth, who both added shades of pastel to their styles earlier this year. Tell us: Do you like Browning's ombré effect? See more hair makeovers in the gallery.

MORE HAIR NEWS:• Trend to Try: Pastel Highlights• Try on Celebrity Hairstyles• Fall Haircut Ideas You’ll Love• Katy Perry’s Lavender Hair