New Hairstyles 2011: Ashley Hebert's Cleopatra Cut!

Jae Donnelly/INFphoto; Isaac Brekken/ABC
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 21, 2011 @ 11:00 am

When The Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert wanted a new 'do, she asked the Twitterverse for advice. "Ok everyone. Need a new hair style... Any ideas?!?" she tweeted. Days later, she traded in her long light brown locks for a deep brunet above-the-shoulder style with blunt bangs. Hebert tweeted, "Cleopatra comin atcha!" Do you like her new look? Plus, see who else chopped and dyed their hair in the gallery! 

