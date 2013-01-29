New Hairstyle Alert: Rihanna's Red Pixie

As the saying goes, what's old is new again—advice Rihanna is taking to heart with her latest hairstyle! The star, who kicked off the year with ombre extensions, revealed a new cut and color that almost looks like a combination of two styles she has already worn. Take RiRi's edgy pixie from September, throw in 2011's fire engine hue, and you've got a close match to the red crop she debuted on Instagram yesterday! The new look was for an upcoming (and top-secret) campaign the star shot, and although it's still January, this marks the second hair change Rihanna has made this year. We can't wait to see what she does next.

