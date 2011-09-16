New Hairstyle Alert: Lily Collins' Darker 'Do

Lily Collins' new flick Abduction (co-starring Taylor Lautner) premiered in Hollywood yesterday, and the actress stepped out with a darker hair color for her big night! While the 22-year-old's new deep brunet hue is real, the bangs were a touch of red carpet magic. Collins stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live show later in the evening sans fringe. For more dramatic hair makeovers, click through the gallery!

