New Hairstyle Alert: Lily Collins' Darker 'Do

Picture Group; Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 16, 2011 @ 2:55 pm

Lily Collins' new flick Abduction (co-starring Taylor Lautner) premiered in Hollywood yesterday, and the actress stepped out with a darker hair color for her big night! While the 22-year-old's new deep brunet hue is real, the bangs were a touch of red carpet magic. Collins stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live show later in the evening sans fringe.  For more dramatic hair makeovers, click through the gallery!

MORE:• Pick Your Favorite Fall Hairstyles• Fall Haircut Ideas You’ll Love• Katie Cassidy's New Hairstyle• Try On Celebrity Hairstyles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!