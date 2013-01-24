New Hairstyle 2013: Nicole Richie's Bob!

Nicole Richie has gone back to the bob! The star took to Instagram to debut her new style—a shorter take on the long bob she wore almost a year ago. Since then, Richie grew out the cut and experimented with darker strands, but opted to go back to her trademark gold highlights. "Dark hair accentuates my green eyes, but dyeing it was too damaging!" she told us in our August issue. We want to know: What do you think of her shorter cut? Tell us!

See more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.

