New Hairstyle 2013: Lea Michele's Dip-Dyed Hair Color

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't the only star to debut a lighter hue at last night's SAG Awards—Lea Michele also showed off a new color! The Glee star had always been a fan of light brown highlights for her brunette 'do, but took it one step further when she showed off dip-dyed strands when posing on the red carpet in her Valentino dress. Tell us: Do you like her ombre color?

