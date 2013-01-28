New Hairstyle 2013: Lea Michele's Dip-Dyed Hair Color

WireImage; Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 28, 2013 @ 1:51 pm

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't the only star to debut a lighter hue at last night's SAG AwardsLea Michele also showed off a new color! The Glee star had always been a fan of light brown highlights for her brunette 'do, but took it one step further when she showed off dip-dyed strands when posing on the red carpet in her Valentino dress. Tell us: Do you like her ombre color?

