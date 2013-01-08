New Hair Alert: Dakota Fanning and Coco Rocha!

Dakota Fanning and Coco Rocha are lightening up this winter! After a brief stint as a brunette in the fall, Fanning went back to her blond roots to start the year. Also, model Coco Rocha swapped her auburn hue for ombre highlights. Rocha dabbled in the two-tone hair trend back in May when she used pink extensions at the Met Gala, but unveiled a more permanent version yesterday. What do you think of their new looks? Tell us in the comments!

Plus, see more hair makeovers of 2013.

