New Hair 2013: Zosia Mamet Goes Blond

Cyndi Lauper was rightGirls do just want to have fun, but will the newly-blond Zosia Mamet be having more of it? The actress who plays Shoshanna debuted flaxen strands at the New York City preview for Really Really, an off-Broadway play she stars in, and the dramatic hair change was a first for the actress. "I had never dyed my hair in my life," she told the Associated Press. "The idea of dyeing it for the first time when I'm doing [my first] play felt great!" Really Really follows a group of college friends the morning after a wild party, and we think Mamet's new hue is proof of her commitment to character. Do you like her new look? Tell us!

