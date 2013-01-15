New to Goop: Kings of Cole Luxury Loungewear!

Now that winter's upon us, it's very tempting to spend a lot of free time indoors, snuggling up with a good book and some extra-comfy pajamas. And it would seem that Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is in the same kind of mood! She is now collaborating with luxury loungewear brand Kings of Cole to offer a super cute loungewear set that will help you feel pretty even while you relax at home. "Goop truly inspires its readers in all aspects of their life, and I am so honored to align Kings of Cole with such a positive lifestyle brand," founder and creative director Elana Brynes said in a statement. The denim-hued sweatpants and sweatshirt, complete with rose-gold buttons and accents, are currently up for grabs on goop.com for $150 and $140, respectively. Head over to goop.com now to start shopping!

Plus, see Goop's most recent designer collaborations!

