New Girl Gets Cabin Cozy on Tonight's All-New Episode

Fresh off its winter hiatus, New Girl returns tonight with an all-new episode that has Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) getting cabin cozy. But, when the roomies venture to the woods for a romantic weekend getaway with their significant others (guest stars Olivia Munn and David Walton) things quickly go from hot toddy to on the rocks (or, in this case, just straight from the bottle). Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. EST on FOX to see what ensues when this couples retreat goes awry.

— Angela Salazar