New Girl Fashion: Zooey Deschanel's Red Vest Used to Be a Coat

At Sunday's Golden Globes, Zooey Deschanel sizzled in a red gown by Oscar de la Renta, and last night, her New Girl alter ego Jess was equally radiant in a one-of-a-kind red wool vest. “Sometimes the story requires a garment that doesn't exist with no time to make from scratch,” costume designer Deb McGuire told InStyle.com of the modified jacket-turned-vest. “In this case Jess needed to hint at looking like a jockey. I took a Karen Millen coat, shortened it and added the check sleeves and collar, combined with riding pants and her black Madewell boots. Voila! Worked perfectly!” Find out what else Deschanel wore on possessionista.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com