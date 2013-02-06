New Girl Fashion: Zooey Deschanel's Blue Dress Was Custom Made

On last night's New Girl episode, Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) needed a dress for an Indian-themed wedding, so the show's costume designer Deb McGuire had one custom made. "It's a halter silhouette that always looks great on Jess," McGuire said.  "The folders and details in the scene were all royal blue and I thought it appropriate for her dress to match and complete the palette. Just a small, visual subliminal detail." How fun! Find out what else Deschanel wore on Possessionista.com.

