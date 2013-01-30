New Girl Fashion: The Story Behind Jess's Quirky Look

On last night's New Girl, we got a glimpse into at the unknowns in Jess's (Zooey Deschanel's) quirky wardrobe, which included purple tights, a red crinoline tutu and a candy-cane inspired top—all of which she she piled on while cleaning out her closet! "Don't you love knowing that this just happened to be in Jess's closet? What else is in there?" costume designer Deb McGuire said of the vintage sweater Jess wore (above), which she found at Wasteland in Los Angeles. "I wanted a fun, creative, thrown-together look. Let's face it, we're wild about stripes and the color red!" Find out what else Deschanel wore on possessionista.com.

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com

