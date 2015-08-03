The New Ghostbusters Cast Makes a Sweet Call to a Children's Hospital

Who ya gonna call? The new cast of Ghostbusters is a good bet. The film hasn't even come out yet, and its leading ladies are already proving to be heroes, both on screen and off.

The actresses from the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, which is filming this summer in Boston, stopped by the nearby Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center Saturday after several patients posted signs in their windows that read, "Who ya gonna call?":

Well, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon heeded the call by showing up at the hospital in full ghost-busting gear to pay the patients a visit:

It looks like a great time was had by all! The Tufts Medical Center shared several photos of the visitors on Facebook, including one of Wiig holding an infant patient—see more of them below.

Ghostbusters is set to hit theaters July 2016.

