3 Mouthwatering Treats to Try from the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Here’s a scene-setter: A giant white tent is pitched at the base of Aspen Mountain where food and wine purveyors from across the country display their latest and greatest products as part of the Food & Wine Classic.

Joshua Kessler

We were lucky enough to walk, sip and nibble our way through the heady mix of options. Three of our favorite offerings included mini bottled sodas from Indi & Co (above), a fizzy beverage maker from Seville, Spain that uses aromatic herbs, lemons and oranges along with other fragrant botanicals to create super delicious mixers (which can also be enjoyed alone over ice).

Joshua Kessler

Delysia, the Austin, Texas boutique chocolatier, featured a sweets collection (above) dedicated to delicacies and flavors typical of the South—from ridiculously yummy salted bourbon pecan truffles (made with liquor from Garrison Brothers, a famed Texas Hill Country distillery) to peach cobbler-flavored white chocolate bonbons.

Joshua Kessler

Patron tequila handed out artisanal, boozy popsicles (above) made for them by Atlanta's King of Pops, with haute flavors ranging from an Orange Mule (orange, lime and ginger) to Tequila Rose (rosewater margarita). They kindly offered us the recipes (see below) to two other gourmet varieties—Pineapple Cilantro and Peach Basil—ideal for your summer weekend festivities, and a virtual taste of this oh-so-delectable Aspen weekend.

Pineapple Cilantro popsicles

2 shots of Patrón Silver tequila

4 cups pineapple juice (juiced yourself if possible)

1/2 bunch organic cilantro, stems mostly removed and roughly chopped

1/2 cup raw organic light agave nectar

1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

Combine all ingredients and mix with a hand blender if possible or a regular blender (until cilantro is well dispersed and finely chopped). Skim foam off top of mixture; freeze in popsicle molds as quickly as possible.

Peach Basil popsicles

2 shots of Patrón Silver tequila

4 juicy ripe peaches quartered and pits removed

1 cup basil-infused simple syrup (1 cup water, 1/2 cup organic evaporated cane juice, 10 large basil leaves chopped. Bring to a simmer, set off heat, let basil infuse at room temperature covered, up to 24 hours but no less than 4 hours. Strain out basil leaves.)

10 fresh basil leaves roughly chopped

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Combine all ingredients and blend with a hand blender or regular blender until peaches are almost smooth and basil is finely chopped and mixed throughout. Freeze in popsicle molds as quickly as possible.

