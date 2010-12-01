New Eveningwear from Zara

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

It's all the things we love about Zara—effortless elegance-meets-cool—only this time, it's designed exclusively for our evening out. The leopard print we're so fond of makes its way onto a full-skirted minidress and a blazer, a hot red dress gets a little sophistication with a higher neckline, sequins hop on our party-perfect cocktail sheath, and a velvet tuxedo becomes an updated alternative to the party dress. The timing couldn't be better, so shop a chic little holiday look now!

