New Essie Nail Polish Colors: See the Photos!

Essie's new “Cocktail Bling" nail polish collection hits shelves this October and we got the inside scoop on the line's gemstone-inspired colors. “The inspiration came from an old jewelry chest I found when I was moving," nail polish creator Essie Weingarten told InStyle.com. "It’s about the opulence of gemstones and jewels, and how they can be real or faux; it doesn’t matter as long as you feel joy in wearing them.” Click through the gallery for a sneak preview of the lineup! Shop the shades by finding a salon on Essie.com.

