A New Era Begins: Frida Giannini Set to Leave Her Position As Gucci's Creative Director

It's official: Gucci is on the hunt for a new creative director. The brand announced today that Frida Giannini (pictured above), who currently fills the role, will leave the fashion house at the end of February 2015. Giannini—who has held Gucci's creative director for eight years—will show her final collection Feb. 25 in Milan for the fall/winter 2015 season. Speculation has already begun over who will follow in Giannini's incredible shoes, but Gucci has yet to name her replacement.

"I would like to thank Frida for her extraordinary passion, dedication and contribution to the Gucci brand. She has been the sole Creative director of Gucci for close to a decade. This is a remarkable accomplishment, considering the level and breadth of responsibility of overviewing all the aspects related to product and image for such a global brand during such a long period of time," François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering (Gucci's parent company), said in a statement. "I am truly grateful to her for her achievements, creativity and the passion that she has always instilled in her work."

Giannini isn't the only one departing the label: CEO Patrizio di Marco will also step down from his role at Gucci on Jan. 1, after holding the position for six years, and Marco Bizzarri has been appointed to fill his role. We can't wait to see what all these changes will bring for the brand.

