Listen to Mariah Carey's Brand-New Song for Empire

Mariah Carey may be an over-the-top diva (see her diamond-clad bubble bath), but there's no denying the mom-of-two has serious pipes.

When Empire first announced Carey would guest-star this season as Kitty, a singing superstar, audiences expected a little drama between Taraji P. Henson's Cookie and the new character. But fresh details—and the release of a brand-new Mariah Carey track—indicate that the prediction might be a little off.

In the new episode airing Oct. 5, Cookie reportedly calls on Carey's character to record a new song with Jamal (Jussie Smollett) to help him overcome his performance anxiety. Does this mean that the two are more allies than enemies? In a show where the unexpected should be expected, who knows how the relationship will play out onscreen.

Although the episode doesn't premiere until next Wednesday, Fox released a sneak peak of Kitty and Jamal's song, "Infamous," and it does not disappoint.

"She was great. She’s fabulous, she’s beautiful to look at. I wish I could wear a leotard like that," Henson told the press at the Empire panel at the Television Critics Association in August. "She brings a sense of what Mariah brings to the music industry."

You'll have to wait until next Wednesday to officially meet Kitty—and to witness Mariah belt out the song on Empire. In the meantime listen to "Infamous" in the video at top. Catch the new episode Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.