New Details About Lauren Conrad's Upcoming Collection!

Lauren Conrad announced plans to launch a contemporary clothing line with her friends late last summer, and now she's hard at work on the collection. "It’s doing really well," she told us last night at the CoverGirl party in Los Angeles. "It’s a lot of masculine and feminine put together. We did some really great woven kind of suitings. My favorite piece is a tiered chiffon maxi. It’s just so romantic and I love it." She also said her new line reflects her growth as a designer. "I pay a lot more attention to fit," Conrad told us. "It’s become more important, especially as I’ve learned about the process, like how off-the-rack clothing isn’t meant to fit every body, and how it’s so important to take your things to a tailor and have little things altered." We can't wait to see the whole collection when it debuts in the coming months!

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf