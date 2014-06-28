The New Classic: Shop 6 Stylish Pairs of Wayfarers

Image zoom ImaxTree (2)

The sunny season has inspired us to look back at one of the most classic shapes of sunglasses: the wayfarers.

The piquant style covers everything from polished chic (think: Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s) to too-cool rebel (see: James Dean). To introduce the universally flattering style into your wardrobe today, look for a design with modern updates like prints (as shown on the Mara Hoffman runway, pictured left) or bright colors. If you’re a sucker for classics, like the style shown on the Kenneth Cole Collection runway (above, right), we’ve got you covered too.

A purchase that will never go out of style is a guilt-free buy! Click to shop the most classic-yet-modern wayfarers.