Off-White's Virgil Abloh and 13 Designers Join the CFDA
If you're a designer working on fashion, the Council of Fashion Designers of America can act like your mom or dad. They run the shows. They offer support, advice, and guidance. And they help you figure out whether you're made it or are just on the verge.
Becoming a member of the organization, then, is a super exciting feat, and one that 14 new talents have accomplished. On Monday, CFDA Board of Directors introduced buzzy and headline-making designers like Virgil Abloh of Off-White, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Monse, and Chloe Gosselin to its group, creating a total of 517 members.
"The organization is very proud to add the 2017 new members to our roster," Lisa Smilor, CFDA executive vice president, said in a statement. "Each of these 14 designers stood out to the Admissions Committee and Board of Directors as uniquely and extremely talented."
So how difficult is it to join? Let's just say not just anyone can go ahead and make it. Candidates have to contact the CFDA in the spring, be a U.S. citizen, head up a business in America, and submit a resume, portfolio, and letters of recommendation. Well done, people!
Scroll down to see the full list of this year's 14 new members.
Virgil Abloh, Off-White
Stirling Barrett, Krewe
Andrea Fohrman, Andrea Fohrman
Fernando Garcia, Monse
Chloe Gosselin, Chloe Gosselin
Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss
Julia Jenztsch, Julia Jenztsch
Laura Kim, Monse
Chris Leba, R13
Becca McCharen-Tran, Chromat
Monica Sordo, Monica Sordo
Temple St. Clair, Temple St. Clair
Wing Yin Yau, WWake
Bonnie Young, By. Bonnie Young