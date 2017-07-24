Off-White's Virgil Abloh and 13 Designers Join the CFDA

If you're a designer working on fashion, the Council of Fashion Designers of America can act like your mom or dad. They run the shows. They offer support, advice, and guidance. And they help you figure out whether you're made it or are just on the verge.

Becoming a member of the organization, then, is a super exciting feat, and one that 14 new talents have accomplished. On Monday, CFDA Board of Directors introduced buzzy and headline-making designers like Virgil Abloh of Off-White, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Monse, and Chloe Gosselin to its group, creating a total of 517 members.

"The organization is very proud to add the 2017 new members to our roster," Lisa Smilor, CFDA executive vice president, said in a statement. "Each of these 14 designers stood out to the Admissions Committee and Board of Directors as uniquely and extremely talented."

So how difficult is it to join? Let's just say not just anyone can go ahead and make it. Candidates have to contact the CFDA in the spring, be a U.S. citizen, head up a business in America, and submit a resume, portfolio, and letters of recommendation. Well done, people!

Scroll down to see the full list of this year's 14 new members.

Virgil Abloh, Off-White

Stirling Barrett, Krewe

Andrea Fohrman, Andrea Fohrman

Fernando Garcia, Monse

Chloe Gosselin, Chloe Gosselin

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

Julia Jenztsch, Julia Jenztsch

Laura Kim, Monse

Chris Leba, R13

Becca McCharen-Tran, Chromat

Monica Sordo, Monica Sordo

Temple St. Clair, Temple St. Clair

Wing Yin Yau, WWake

Bonnie Young, By. Bonnie Young

