Twitter Has Very Strong Feelings About the New Cats Trailer
And memes, of course.
As the premiere of Cats draws closer and closer, the powers that be blessed the internet with a brand-new trailer for the feline flick. This time around, viewers got more than just a preview of Jennifer Hudson singing "Memory" and cringe-worthy human-cat hybrids. There was dialogue. There was Taylor Swift, sexiest man alive turned sexiest cat Idris Elba, Judi Dench, James Corden, and one weird "Cat got your tongue" that made Twitter scratch its collective head, since the entire film is starring cats. Aside from that strange choice of words, Twitter users rallied together in another collective critique of the film, wondering why it was thrust upon the world when there's so much going on already.
"These are people, but they're cats," Corden said in a behind-the-scenes clip. They're cats, but they're also Idris Elba as a living nightmare.
And the memes came in from there.
The human bodies blending with cat bodies just didn't jibe with some viewers, though the Washington Post noted that it's in keeping with the show's stage production.
CNN's David Wright noted that the timing of the drop was suspicious, too, though we can't blame anyone from wanting a break from the impeachment hearing.
Cats arrives in theaters on December 20, just in time for holiday dinner memes and to terrorize people no matter what they're celebrating.