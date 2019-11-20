Twitter Has Very Strong Feelings About the New Cats Trailer

As the premiere of Cats draws closer and closer, the powers that be blessed the internet with a brand-new trailer for the feline flick. This time around, viewers got more than just a preview of Jennifer Hudson singing "Memory" and cringe-worthy human-cat hybrids. There was dialogue. There was Taylor Swift, sexiest man alive turned sexiest cat Idris Elba, Judi Dench, James Corden, and one weird "Cat got your tongue" that made Twitter scratch its collective head, since the entire film is starring cats. Aside from that strange choice of words, Twitter users rallied together in another collective critique of the film, wondering why it was thrust upon the world when there's so much going on already.

That moment in the CATS trailer when someone spits "CAT got your TONGUE" is truly terrifying. — Joey Keogh (@JoeyLDG) November 19, 2019

"These are people, but they're cats," Corden said in a behind-the-scenes clip. They're cats, but they're also Idris Elba as a living nightmare.

i am terrified of idris elba cat. this is my sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/SMBqFrXVZ0 — jasmine 🌟 elmax au (@elsflannel) November 19, 2019

Poor Idris, up for Sexiest Cat Alive until this movie trailer dropped. — Mary Hart (@MaryEHHart) November 19, 2019

There's a new Cats trailer...



*resumes screaming in terror* AAAAAAAAAHHHHH! pic.twitter.com/faSzFb5zXB — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) November 19, 2019

And the memes came in from there.

The four emotions I go through every time they drop a CATS trailer pic.twitter.com/aHGK8GBbiU — professional meshugana (@luxurytrash_) November 19, 2019

The human bodies blending with cat bodies just didn't jibe with some viewers, though the Washington Post noted that it's in keeping with the show's stage production.

as soon as I saw @catsmovie gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing but I still wasn't prepared for the reality of what that would look like... pic.twitter.com/tT24lyBcAG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 19, 2019

I have several questions regarding #CatsMovie:

1. they’re cats why do they have HUMAN FEATURES



2. Are they human sized or cat sized? Because if they’re cat sized then why did a cat wear a human’s shoe in the new trailer?



JUST CAUSE YOU CAN MAKE THIS MOVIE DOESNT MEAN YOU SHOULD — Jolly Gaby💫 (@gaby_burgos27) November 19, 2019

I keep tellin you all the Cats movie's never actually coming out -- They're just gonna keep releasing weirder and weirder trailers -- It's a feline psy-op — Z. Doom 🎃 (@World0fEcho) November 19, 2019

CNN's David Wright noted that the timing of the drop was suspicious, too, though we can't blame anyone from wanting a break from the impeachment hearing.

CATS drops new trailer: 11:00am



Impeachment hearing takes recess: 11:18am



hmmm — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 19, 2019

Cats arrives in theaters on December 20, just in time for holiday dinner memes and to terrorize people no matter what they're celebrating.