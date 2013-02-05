New Campaigns: Gisele Bundchen for Chanel!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 05, 2013 @ 10:07 am

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!