New Campaign Alert: Katie Holmes for Alterna Haircare!

Katie Holmes is expanding her presence in the beauty world! The actress, who is the first celebrity face of Bobbi Brown cosmetics, just signed on as the co-owner and spokesperson for Alterna haircare. According to Holmes, one of the driving forces behind her decision was the brand's eco-friendly nature. "I love that Alterna uses natural and organic ingredients and stays away from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens," she told WWD. "It’s good for my hair and good for the earth, so I feel good using it." Plus, Alterna's president Joan Malloy hinted that a hair accessory collaboration with the star's Holmes & Yang label may be in the works. We're crossing our fingers! Keep an eye out for Holmes's campaign shots for the brand's Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil, which roll out in mid-February.

