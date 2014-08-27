The New Bachelor Has Been Announced (and He's Hot, Hot, Hot)

Get ready, ladies: The new Bachelor has been announced, and it's none other than the Bachelorette fan favorite, Chris Soules. Soules appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to let the world know that he'll be starring in the next edition of the reality series. Although the 32-year-old Iowan farmer did not win over Bachelorette Andi Dorfman last season, he's getting another chance to find the one, and Soules says he was humbled, flattered, and grateful for second opportunity—aw!

If his dashing good looks haven't melted your heart already, his charming personality will. Check out the full interview from GMA below, and be sure to tune in to the new season of The Bachelor in January 2014!

