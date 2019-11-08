Neville Longbottom Just Owned Draco Malfoy in the Comments Section

Puberty was very, very good to many members of the Harry Potter cast. In fact, there’s perhaps no better example of the magic that is a glow-up than Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), whose transformation earned itself an Urban Dictionary term: Longbottoming: “The sometimes slow, sometimes overnight, always surprising transformation of someone, usually a man, from decidedly unattractive to hot as hell a la Matthew Lewis, the actor who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series.”

Lewis owns the inarguable reality of his caterpillar to butterfly evolution, and isn’t above rubbing his former co-stars’ noses in it.

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On Thursday, Tom Felton (aka Draco Malfoy) revisited his Slytherin wares and posed alongside a photo? (Poster?) of himself in character from the early Harry Potter days. Felton pointed at the wall art, a resigned look on his face. “Agings [sic] a bitch,” he captioned the image.

Lewis was quick to respond to his former onscreen nemesis, commenting, “Speak for yourself lad!”

Accio more of this, please.