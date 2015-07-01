Neve Campbell Is Joining House of Cards as a Series Regular

Look out Claire Underwood, there's a new powerhouse woman moving to Washington, D.C. next year. Neve Campbell has been cast as a series regular on House of Cards, Deadline reports, and we can't wait to see her in action. While we don't yet know any details about her role in the Netflix drama yet, judging from previous episodes of the show it will be quite juicy.

Little has been revealed about Season 4 of the hit, but judging by the dramatic end of the third season (which—spoiler alert—centered on Mrs. Underwood walking out on her husband Frank) we can only imagine that the plot will blow up in the most entertaining way possible.

House of Cards Season 4 will beginning filming this summer, and it is set to debut on Netflix in 2016.

