Netflix's Stranger Things Is Back for Season Two

We already have high hopes for 2017. Netflix announced today that its hit sci-fi TV show, Stranger Things will be back for another round with nine new episodes—that's one more than the first season—next year.

"We're really excited about continuing the story," co-creator Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. "There's a comfort factor in that we know people love and have responded to this world and these characters. As much as possible, we're trying to approach it the same as season 1, which is to write stuff that we're excited about and we think is cool. The hope is that it translates to the fans and that people fall in love with it again."

Ross Duffer, the other half of the Duffer Brothers added, "Just like we treated the first season like a big movie, we want to treat this like a big movie as well and we don't want to coast on these characters. We're trying to swing for the fences on this one."

The show is picking back up where season one left off, in the fall of 1984 in Hawkins, Ind. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the gang will all be making a return, but Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) presence hasn't been confirmed—yet. "We leave [Eleven's fate] up in the air," said Ross Duffer. But we think it might be safe to say we haven't seen the last of the telekinetic kid.

RELATED: 7 Things to Know About Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer, aka Nancy Wheeler

The teaser trailer uses the show's signature intro, red neon lights, and flashing phrases—perhaps episode titles—across the screen, eventually panning out to reveal the neon lights, reading "Season Two." Grab your Eggos, 'cause we're going back to The Upside Down!